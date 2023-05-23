Odyssey Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore, down 27.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore in March 2023 down 27.87% from Rs. 18.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 247.21% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 232.33% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

Odyssey Corp shares closed at 6.96 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and 10.13% over the last 12 months.