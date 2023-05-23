Odyssey Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore, down 27.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Odyssey Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore in March 2023 down 27.87% from Rs. 18.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 247.21% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 232.33% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.
Odyssey Corp shares closed at 6.96 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and 10.13% over the last 12 months.
|Odyssey Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.18
|17.61
|18.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.18
|17.61
|18.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.01
|15.34
|22.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.37
|1.31
|-4.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.19
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.22
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.69
|0.51
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.88
|0.97
|1.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|1.49
|1.28
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.83
|1.48
|1.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.83
|1.48
|1.28
|Tax
|0.04
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.87
|1.49
|1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.87
|1.49
|1.27
|Minority Interest
|1.05
|--
|-0.72
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.81
|1.49
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|19.70
|19.70
|19.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.38
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.38
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.38
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.38
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited