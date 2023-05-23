English
    Odyssey Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore, down 27.87% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Odyssey Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore in March 2023 down 27.87% from Rs. 18.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 247.21% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 232.33% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

    Odyssey Corp shares closed at 6.96 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and 10.13% over the last 12 months.

    Odyssey Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.1817.6118.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.1817.6118.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.0115.3422.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.371.31-4.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.190.11
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.220.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.690.510.23
    Other Income0.880.971.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.811.491.28
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.831.481.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.831.481.28
    Tax0.040.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.871.491.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.871.491.27
    Minority Interest1.05---0.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00--0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.811.490.55
    Equity Share Capital19.7019.7019.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.470.380.32
    Diluted EPS-0.470.380.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.470.380.32
    Diluted EPS-0.470.380.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
