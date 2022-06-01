 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Odyssey Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore, up 9.26% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Odyssey Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore in March 2022 up 9.26% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022 down 80.12% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2021.

Odyssey Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

Odyssey Corp shares closed at 5.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.40% returns over the last 6 months and 291.45% over the last 12 months.

Odyssey Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.28 20.13 16.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.28 20.13 16.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.06 17.28 17.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.43 2.99 -0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.14 0.08
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.25 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 -0.58 0.02
Other Income 1.06 1.02 6.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.28 0.44 6.63
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.28 0.43 6.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.28 0.43 6.60
Tax 0.01 0.00 1.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.27 0.43 4.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.27 0.43 4.71
Minority Interest -0.72 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.55 0.43 4.70
Equity Share Capital 19.70 19.70 19.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.11 1.18
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.11 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.11 1.18
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.11 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:53 pm
