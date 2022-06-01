Odyssey Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore, up 9.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore in March 2022 up 9.26% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022 down 80.12% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2021.

Odyssey Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

Odyssey Corp shares closed at 5.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.40% returns over the last 6 months and 291.45% over the last 12 months.