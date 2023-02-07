Odyssey Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in December 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 244.43% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.