    Earnings

    Odyssey Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Odyssey Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in December 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 244.43% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 214.29% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

    Odyssey Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6117.5120.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6117.5120.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.3417.5017.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.31-0.312.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.110.14
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.260.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.51-0.09-0.58
    Other Income0.970.921.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.490.830.44
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.480.820.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.480.820.43
    Tax0.000.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.490.810.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.490.810.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.490.810.43
    Equity Share Capital19.7019.7019.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.200.11
    Diluted EPS0.380.200.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.200.11
    Diluted EPS0.380.200.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited