Octavius Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.07 crore, up 156.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.07 crore in March 2023 up 156.19% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 68.95% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 up 118.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Octavius EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2022.

Octavius shares closed at 43.13 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.13% returns over the last 6 months and -38.82% over the last 12 months.