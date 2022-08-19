Octavius Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore, up 97.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore in June 2022 up 97.7% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 15.99% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Octavius EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2021.

Octavius shares closed at 54.75 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.98% returns over the last 6 months and 35.52% over the last 12 months.