Octal Credit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 1742.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 1742.49% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 55.58% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 101.96% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

Octal Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.

Octal Credit shares closed at 25.50 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -77.64% over the last 12 months.