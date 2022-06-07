 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Octal Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 31.53% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Octal Credit Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 31.53% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Octal Credit shares closed at 29.45 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -71.11% returns over the last 6 months

Octal Credit Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.06 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.06 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 -0.32 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.11 -- 0.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.03 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 0.32 -0.12
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 0.32 -0.12
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 0.32 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.30 0.32 -0.12
Tax -0.04 0.08 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 0.24 -0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 0.24 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 0.48 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.52 0.48 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 0.48 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.52 0.48 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Octal Credit #Octal Credit Capital #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.