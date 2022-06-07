Octal Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 31.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 31.53% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Octal Credit shares closed at 29.45 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -71.11% returns over the last 6 months