    Octal Credit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 66.07% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Octal Credit Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 66.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 83.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Octal Credit shares closed at 19.50 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.53% returns over the last 6 months and -36.89% over the last 12 months.

    Octal Credit Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.070.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.070.070.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.01-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.47--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.030.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.45-0.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.45-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.45-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.45-0.02
    Tax0.000.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.45-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.45-0.03
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.90-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.90-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.90-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.90-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

