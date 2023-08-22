Octal Credit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 66.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 66.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 83.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Octal Credit shares closed at 19.50 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.53% returns over the last 6 months and -36.89% over the last 12 months.