Octal Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Octal Credit Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 38.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Octal Credit shares closed at 30.80 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.46% returns over the last 6 months and 414.19% over the last 12 months.

Octal Credit Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.03 0.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.03 0.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 0.16 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.11 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.04 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.30 -0.04
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.30 -0.04
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 -0.30 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 -0.30 -0.04
Tax 0.01 -0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.26 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.26 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.52 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.52 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.52 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.52 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:44 am
