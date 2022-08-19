Octal Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 38.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Octal Credit shares closed at 30.80 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.46% returns over the last 6 months and 414.19% over the last 12 months.