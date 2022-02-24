Octal Credit Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 39.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 39.11% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 1827.42% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 up 3100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Octal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Octal Credit shares closed at 45.20 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)