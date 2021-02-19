Octal Credit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 44.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 44.72% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 104.26% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 103.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Octal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2019.

Octal Credit shares closed at 4.92 on February 16, 2021 (BSE)