Octal Credit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 1742.49% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.93 0.04 0.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.93 0.04 0.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.88 -0.03 -0.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.03 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.07 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.51 Other Income 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.51 Interest -- -- 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.51 Tax -0.18 0.01 0.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.17 -0.03 0.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.17 -0.03 0.37 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.19 -0.16 0.36 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.36 -0.19 0.73 Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.71 -0.38 1.46 Diluted EPS 0.71 -0.38 1.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.71 -0.38 1.46 Diluted EPS 0.71 -0.38 1.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited