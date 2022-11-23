Octal Credit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 1742.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Octal Credit Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 1742.49% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 51.38% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 101.96% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.
Octal Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.
|Octal Credit shares closed at 25.50 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -77.64% over the last 12 months.
|Octal Credit Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.93
|0.04
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.93
|0.04
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.88
|-0.03
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.51
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.51
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.51
|Tax
|-0.18
|0.01
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.17
|-0.03
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.17
|-0.03
|0.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.19
|-0.16
|0.36
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.36
|-0.19
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|-0.38
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|-0.38
|1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|-0.38
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|-0.38
|1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited