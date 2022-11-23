Octal Credit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 1742.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 1742.49% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 51.38% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 101.96% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

Octal Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.