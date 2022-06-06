Octal Credit Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 31.53% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Octal Credit Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 31.53% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 232.4% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
Octal Credit shares closed at 30.95 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|Octal Credit Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.06
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.06
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-0.32
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.11
|--
|0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.32
|-0.12
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.32
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.32
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|0.32
|-0.12
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.24
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.24
|-0.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.29
|1.13
|0.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.55
|1.37
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|2.74
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|2.74
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|2.74
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|2.74
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited