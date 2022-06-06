Octal Credit Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 31.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 31.53% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 232.4% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Octal Credit shares closed at 30.95 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)