Octal Credit Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 66.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 66.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 545.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Octal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.

Octal Credit shares closed at 19.50 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.53% returns over the last 6 months and -36.89% over the last 12 months.