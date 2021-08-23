Octal Credit Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 8.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 8.54% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021 up 245.39% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Octal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2020.

Octal Credit shares closed at 6.28 on August 20, 2021 (BSE)