Oceanic Foods Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.24 crore, up 38.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.24 crore in March 2021 up 38.84% from Rs. 21.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021 up 258.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021 up 80.9% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020.

Oceanic Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2020.

Oceanic Foods shares closed at 56.75 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.73% returns over the last 6 months and 66.42% over the last 12 months.