Oceanic Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.42 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.42 crore in December 2020 up 1.72% from Rs. 24.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 down 34.78% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020 down 28.04% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2019.

Oceanic Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2019.

Oceanic Foods shares closed at 51.30 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.59% returns over the last 6 months and 7.43% over the last 12 months.