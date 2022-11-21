Objectone Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore in September 2022 down 11.13% from Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 11.9% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

Objectone Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

Objectone Info shares closed at 19.30 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 130.59% returns over the last 6 months and 176.11% over the last 12 months.