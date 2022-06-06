 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Objectone Info Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 14.85% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Objectone Information Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2022 down 14.85% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 215.89% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 770% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Objectone Info shares closed at 9.54 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

Objectone Information Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.21 3.80 4.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.21 3.80 4.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -0.95 0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.19 1.32 1.47
Depreciation 0.06 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.24 3.26 3.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 0.13 -0.13
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.81 0.15 0.06
Interest 0.01 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.80 0.12 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.35
P/L Before Tax 0.80 0.12 -0.30
Tax 0.32 0.02 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.47 0.10 -0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.47 0.10 -0.41
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.10 -0.39
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.10 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.10 -0.39
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.10 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:33 am
