Objectone Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore, down 61.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.97 crore in June 2023 down 61.02% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 73.08% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 34.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

Objectone Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

Objectone Info shares closed at 16.83 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.42% returns over the last 6 months and 65.98% over the last 12 months.