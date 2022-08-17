Objectone Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore, up 231.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore in June 2022 up 231.64% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 408.61% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Objectone Info shares closed at 10.84 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.67% returns over the last 6 months and 146.92% over the last 12 months.