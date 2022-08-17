English
    Objectone Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore, up 231.64% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Objectone Information Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore in June 2022 up 231.64% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 408.61% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

    Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

    Objectone Info shares closed at 10.84 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.67% returns over the last 6 months and 146.92% over the last 12 months.

    Objectone Information Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.194.213.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.194.213.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.47-0.070.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.251.191.00
    Depreciation0.050.060.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.252.241.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.160.790.20
    Other Income0.030.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.810.21
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.190.800.20
    Exceptional Items-0.09----
    P/L Before Tax1.100.800.20
    Tax0.240.320.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.860.470.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.860.470.17
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.450.16
    Diluted EPS0.820.450.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.450.16
    Diluted EPS0.820.450.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
