Objectone Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Objectone Information Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in December 2022 up 1.49% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 84.44% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 80% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.
|Objectone Info shares closed at 15.54 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.36% returns over the last 6 months and 32.93% over the last 12 months.
|Objectone Information Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.85
|5.02
|3.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.85
|5.02
|3.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-0.09
|-0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.31
|1.32
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.30
|3.38
|3.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.36
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.41
|0.15
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.38
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.26
|0.38
|0.12
|Tax
|0.07
|0.10
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.19
|0.27
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.19
|0.27
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.26
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.26
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.26
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.26
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited