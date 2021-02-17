MARKET NEWS

Objectone Info Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 63.1% Y-o-Y

February 17, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Objectone Information Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2020 up 63.1% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 1478.95% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 408.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Objectone Info shares closed at 3.45 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.45% returns over the last 6 months and 505.26% over the last 12 months.

Objectone Information Systems
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3.903.942.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.903.942.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.531.48-0.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.140.630.94
Depreciation0.040.040.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.631.011.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.780.08
Other Income0.010.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.570.780.08
Interest0.020.030.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.550.750.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.550.750.03
Tax0.100.120.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.450.630.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.450.630.03
Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.430.600.03
Diluted EPS0.430.600.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.430.600.03
Diluted EPS0.430.600.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Objectone Info #Objectone Information Systems #Results
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:22 am

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

