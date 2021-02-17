Objectone Info Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 63.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2020 up 63.1% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 1478.95% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 408.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Objectone Info shares closed at 3.45 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.45% returns over the last 6 months and 505.26% over the last 12 months.