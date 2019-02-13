Objectone Info Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 40.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2018 up 40.64% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 107.5% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 131.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.

Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2017.

Objectone Info shares closed at 3.59 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)