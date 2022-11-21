 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Objectone Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.71 crore, up 69.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Objectone Information Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.71 crore in September 2022 up 69.04% from Rs. 8.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 21.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Objectone Info shares closed at 19.30 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 130.59% returns over the last 6 months and 176.11% over the last 12 months.

Objectone Information Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.71 18.97 8.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.71 18.97 8.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.13 2.04 1.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.44 9.33 3.88
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.57 6.33 3.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 1.22 0.44
Other Income 0.05 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 1.25 0.46
Interest 0.03 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.53 1.24 0.44
Exceptional Items -- -0.09 --
P/L Before Tax 0.53 1.15 0.44
Tax 0.13 0.25 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.40 0.90 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.40 0.90 0.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.40 0.90 0.38
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 0.86 0.36
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.86 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 0.86 0.36
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.86 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 21, 2022 12:22 pm