Objectone Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.71 crore, up 69.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.71 crore in September 2022 up 69.04% from Rs. 8.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 21.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Objectone Info shares closed at 19.30 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 130.59% returns over the last 6 months and 176.11% over the last 12 months.