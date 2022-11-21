English
    Objectone Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.71 crore, up 69.04% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Objectone Information Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.71 crore in September 2022 up 69.04% from Rs. 8.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 21.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

    Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

    Objectone Info shares closed at 19.30 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 130.59% returns over the last 6 months and 176.11% over the last 12 months.

    Objectone Information Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.7118.978.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.7118.978.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.132.041.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.449.333.88
    Depreciation0.060.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.576.333.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.511.220.44
    Other Income0.050.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.561.250.46
    Interest0.030.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.531.240.44
    Exceptional Items---0.09--
    P/L Before Tax0.531.150.44
    Tax0.130.250.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.400.900.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.400.900.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.400.900.38
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.860.36
    Diluted EPS0.380.860.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.860.36
    Diluted EPS0.380.860.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 12:22 pm