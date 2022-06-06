Objectone Info Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore, up 33.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore in March 2022 up 33.03% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 241.26% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 452.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Objectone Info shares closed at 9.54 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)