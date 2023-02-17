Objectone Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore in December 2022 up 51.57% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 37.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 45.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.