Objectone Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore in December 2022 up 51.57% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 37.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 45.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.

Objectone Info shares closed at 15.28 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.96% returns over the last 6 months and 30.15% over the last 12 months.