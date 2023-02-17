English
    Objectone Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Objectone Information Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.23 crore in December 2022 up 51.57% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 37.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 45.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Objectone Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.

    Objectone Info shares closed at 15.28 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.96% returns over the last 6 months and 30.15% over the last 12 months.

    Objectone Information Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.2314.7111.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.2314.7111.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.130.13-1.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0110.448.91
    Depreciation0.060.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.673.573.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.510.24
    Other Income0.040.050.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.560.26
    Interest0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.350.530.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.350.530.23
    Tax0.090.130.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.270.400.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.270.400.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.270.400.19
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.380.18
    Diluted EPS0.250.380.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.380.18
    Diluted EPS0.250.380.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am