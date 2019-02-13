Objectone Info Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in December 2018 up 21.73% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 85.76% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 96.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2017.

Objectone Info shares closed at 3.59 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)