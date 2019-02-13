Objectone Info Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Objectone Information Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in December 2018 up 21.73% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 85.76% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 96.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2017.
Objectone Info shares closed at 3.59 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Objectone Information Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.90
|6.08
|8.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.90
|6.08
|8.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-0.46
|-1.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.51
|5.17
|8.37
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|1.18
|2.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.12
|-0.94
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.13
|-0.90
|Interest
|0.05
|0.06
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.07
|-0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|0.07
|-0.90
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.06
|-0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.06
|-0.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.13
|0.06
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.06
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited