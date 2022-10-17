 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oberoi Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore, down 65.92% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore in September 2022 down 65.92% from Rs. 378.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.20 crore in September 2022 down 21.79% from Rs. 177.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.85 crore in September 2022 down 28.6% from Rs. 242.07 crore in September 2021.

Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in September 2021.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 900.00 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.96% over the last 12 months.

Oberoi Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.91 384.58 378.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.91 384.58 378.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 200.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.90 4.58 -75.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.47 13.98 10.98
Depreciation 6.54 6.40 6.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.71 102.10 14.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.09 257.52 220.58
Other Income 129.22 19.07 14.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.31 276.59 235.40
Interest 18.85 18.46 2.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.46 258.13 232.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 147.46 258.13 232.91
Tax 8.26 61.43 54.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 139.20 196.70 177.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 139.20 196.70 177.99
Equity Share Capital 363.60 363.60 363.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.83 5.41 4.90
Diluted EPS 3.83 5.41 4.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.83 5.41 4.90
Diluted EPS 3.83 5.41 4.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Oberoi Realty #Results
first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
