Oberoi Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore, down 65.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore in September 2022 down 65.92% from Rs. 378.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.20 crore in September 2022 down 21.79% from Rs. 177.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.85 crore in September 2022 down 28.6% from Rs. 242.07 crore in September 2021.

Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in September 2021.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 900.00 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.96% over the last 12 months.