    Oberoi Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore, down 65.92% Y-o-Y

    October 17, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore in September 2022 down 65.92% from Rs. 378.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.20 crore in September 2022 down 21.79% from Rs. 177.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.85 crore in September 2022 down 28.6% from Rs. 242.07 crore in September 2021.

    Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in September 2021.

    Oberoi Realty shares closed at 900.00 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.96% over the last 12 months.

    Oberoi Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.91384.58378.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.91384.58378.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----200.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.904.58-75.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4713.9810.98
    Depreciation6.546.406.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.71102.1014.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.09257.52220.58
    Other Income129.2219.0714.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.31276.59235.40
    Interest18.8518.462.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax147.46258.13232.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax147.46258.13232.91
    Tax8.2661.4354.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities139.20196.70177.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period139.20196.70177.99
    Equity Share Capital363.60363.60363.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.835.414.90
    Diluted EPS3.835.414.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.835.414.90
    Diluted EPS3.835.414.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
