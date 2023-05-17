English
    Oberoi Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.58 crore, up 123.52% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 532.58 crore in March 2023 up 123.52% from Rs. 238.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.78 crore in March 2023 up 188.53% from Rs. 55.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.54 crore in March 2023 up 160.93% from Rs. 97.55 crore in March 2022.

    Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2022.

    Oberoi Realty shares closed at 975.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.03% returns over the last 6 months and 20.18% over the last 12 months.

    Oberoi Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations532.58374.02238.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations532.58374.02238.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3,973.29-82.61-243.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9715.0014.40
    Depreciation6.416.746.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,277.71157.10389.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.78277.7971.42
    Other Income41.3519.9719.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax248.13297.7691.23
    Interest41.4618.8718.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax206.67278.8972.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax206.67278.8972.89
    Tax47.8967.5717.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.78211.3255.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period158.78211.3255.03
    Equity Share Capital363.60363.60363.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,715.83
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.305.811.51
    Diluted EPS4.305.811.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.305.811.51
    Diluted EPS4.305.811.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:40 am