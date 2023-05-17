Oberoi Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.58 crore, up 123.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.58 crore in March 2023 up 123.52% from Rs. 238.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.78 crore in March 2023 up 188.53% from Rs. 55.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.54 crore in March 2023 up 160.93% from Rs. 97.55 crore in March 2022.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2022.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 975.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.03% returns over the last 6 months and 20.18% over the last 12 months.