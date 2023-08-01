Oberoi Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 327.02 crore, down 14.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.02 crore in June 2023 down 14.97% from Rs. 384.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.72 crore in June 2023 down 38.63% from Rs. 196.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.94 crore in June 2023 down 22.99% from Rs. 282.99 crore in June 2022.

Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.41 in June 2022.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 1,119.55 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.37% returns over the last 6 months and 19.84% over the last 12 months.