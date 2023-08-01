English
    Oberoi Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 327.02 crore, down 14.97% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 327.02 crore in June 2023 down 14.97% from Rs. 384.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.72 crore in June 2023 down 38.63% from Rs. 196.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.94 crore in June 2023 down 22.99% from Rs. 282.99 crore in June 2022.

    Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.41 in June 2022.

    Oberoi Realty shares closed at 1,119.55 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.37% returns over the last 6 months and 19.84% over the last 12 months.

    Oberoi Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations327.02532.58384.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations327.02532.58384.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.58-3,973.294.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.8414.9713.98
    Depreciation8.296.416.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.894,277.71102.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.42206.78257.52
    Other Income24.2341.3519.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax209.65248.13276.59
    Interest50.0441.4618.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.61206.67258.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax159.61206.67258.13
    Tax38.8947.8961.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities120.72158.78196.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period120.72158.78196.70
    Equity Share Capital363.60363.60363.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.324.305.41
    Diluted EPS3.324.305.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.324.305.41
    Diluted EPS3.324.305.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

