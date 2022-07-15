 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oberoi Realty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.58 crore, up 289.96% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 384.58 crore in June 2022 up 289.96% from Rs. 98.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.70 crore in June 2022 up 325.85% from Rs. 46.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.99 crore in June 2022 up 312.94% from Rs. 68.53 crore in June 2021.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2021.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 834.05 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

Oberoi Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 384.58 238.27 98.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 384.58 238.27 98.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 31.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.58 -243.42 -7.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.98 14.40 10.18
Depreciation 6.40 6.32 6.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.10 389.55 8.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 257.52 71.42 49.83
Other Income 19.07 19.81 12.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.59 91.23 61.86
Interest 18.46 18.34 2.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 258.13 72.89 59.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 258.13 72.89 59.41
Tax 61.43 17.86 13.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 196.70 55.03 46.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 196.70 55.03 46.19
Equity Share Capital 363.60 363.60 363.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 1,715.83 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.41 1.51 1.27
Diluted EPS 5.41 1.51 1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.41 1.51 1.27
Diluted EPS 5.41 1.51 1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
