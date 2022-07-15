Oberoi Realty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.58 crore, up 289.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.58 crore in June 2022 up 289.96% from Rs. 98.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.70 crore in June 2022 up 325.85% from Rs. 46.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.99 crore in June 2022 up 312.94% from Rs. 68.53 crore in June 2021.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2021.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 834.05 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.