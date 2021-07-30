Oberoi Realty Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.62 crore, up 55.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.62 crore in June 2021 up 55.53% from Rs. 63.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.19 crore in June 2021 up 45.62% from Rs. 31.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.53 crore in June 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 51.40 crore in June 2020.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2020.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 691.30 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and 89.35% over the last 12 months.