Oberoi Realty Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.41 crore, down 68.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.41 crore in June 2020 down 68.31% from Rs. 200.10 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.72 crore in June 2020 down 55.39% from Rs. 71.10 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.40 crore in June 2020 down 55.76% from Rs. 116.19 crore in June 2019.

Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2019.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 371.85 on July 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.96% returns over the last 6 months and -34.66% over the last 12 months.