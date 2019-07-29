Oberoi Realty Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 200.10 crore, down 58.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.10 crore in June 2019 down 58.25% from Rs. 479.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.10 crore in June 2019 down 71.1% from Rs. 246.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.19 crore in June 2019 down 66.83% from Rs. 350.25 crore in June 2018.

Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.19 in June 2018.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 549.90 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 15.49% over the last 12 months.