Oberoi Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore in December 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 297.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.32 crore in December 2022 up 105.8% from Rs. 102.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.50 crore in December 2022 up 109.22% from Rs. 145.54 crore in December 2021.