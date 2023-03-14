Oberoi Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore in December 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 297.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.32 crore in December 2022 up 105.8% from Rs. 102.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.50 crore in December 2022 up 109.22% from Rs. 145.54 crore in December 2021.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2021.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 862.35 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.96% over the last 12 months.