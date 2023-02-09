Oberoi Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore in December 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 297.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.32 crore in December 2022 up 105.8% from Rs. 102.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.50 crore in December 2022 up 109.22% from Rs. 145.54 crore in December 2021.
Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2021.
|Oberoi Realty shares closed at 839.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.50% over the last 12 months.
|Oberoi Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|374.02
|128.91
|297.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|374.02
|128.91
|297.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|344.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-82.61
|-25.90
|-203.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.00
|15.47
|11.63
|Depreciation
|6.74
|6.54
|6.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|157.10
|95.71
|15.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|277.79
|37.09
|123.39
|Other Income
|19.97
|129.22
|15.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|297.76
|166.31
|139.07
|Interest
|18.87
|18.85
|5.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|278.89
|147.46
|133.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|278.89
|147.46
|133.31
|Tax
|67.57
|8.26
|30.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|211.32
|139.20
|102.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|211.32
|139.20
|102.68
|Equity Share Capital
|363.60
|363.60
|363.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.81
|3.83
|2.82
|Diluted EPS
|5.81
|3.83
|2.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.81
|3.83
|2.82
|Diluted EPS
|5.81
|3.83
|2.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited