Oberoi Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.02 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 374.02 128.91 297.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 374.02 128.91 297.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 344.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -82.61 -25.90 -203.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.00 15.47 11.63 Depreciation 6.74 6.54 6.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 157.10 95.71 15.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.79 37.09 123.39 Other Income 19.97 129.22 15.68 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.76 166.31 139.07 Interest 18.87 18.85 5.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 278.89 147.46 133.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 278.89 147.46 133.31 Tax 67.57 8.26 30.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 211.32 139.20 102.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 211.32 139.20 102.68 Equity Share Capital 363.60 363.60 363.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.81 3.83 2.82 Diluted EPS 5.81 3.83 2.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.81 3.83 2.82 Diluted EPS 5.81 3.83 2.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited