Oberoi Realty Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 149.80 crore, down 43.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.80 crore in December 2018 down 43.15% from Rs. 263.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.51 crore in December 2018 down 41.27% from Rs. 92.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.50 crore in December 2018 down 39.6% from Rs. 151.50 crore in December 2017.

Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2017.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 447.75 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.77% over the last 12 months.