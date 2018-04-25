Oberoi Realty Q4 net profit up 40 percent at Rs 143 crore

Oberoi Realty on Tuesday reported 40 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 142.92 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 101.82 crore in the year-ago period, Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 352.84 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal compared with Rs 302.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the full 2017-18 fiscal, the net profit rose to Rs 458.80 crore from Rs 378.59 crore in the previous fiscal.