Oberoi Realty Q3 profit up 15% at Rs 137.93 cr
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Oberoi Realty Q3 profit up 15% at Rs 137.93 cr



PTI
Real estate developer Oberoi Realty on Tuesday reported 15 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 137.93 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

Its net profit stood at Rs 120.19 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 548.79 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 360.36 crore in the corresponding period previous year.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Oberoi Realty #Real Estate #Results

