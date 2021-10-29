Oberoi Realty Q2 profit surges 94% to Rs 266.59 crore

Representative image

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Friday reported a 94 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 266.59 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 137.74 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 768.52 crore in the second quarter from Rs 325.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.