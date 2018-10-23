App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Oberoi Realty Q2 profit jumps over two-fold at Rs 104.32 cr

Oberoi Realty's consolidated revenue rose by 95 percent at Rs 592.11 crore during July-September quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as against Rs 303.52 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oberoi Realty reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 213.83 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 104.32 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Oberoi Realty's consolidated revenue rose by 95 percent at Rs 592.11 crore during July-September quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as against Rs 303.52 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

 
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 06:30 am

tags #BSE #earnings #Oberoi Realty #Results

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.