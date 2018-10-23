Oberoi Realty Q2 profit jumps over two-fold at Rs 104.32 cr

Oberoi Realty reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 213.83 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 104.32 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Oberoi Realty's consolidated revenue rose by 95 percent at Rs 592.11 crore during July-September quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as against Rs 303.52 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.